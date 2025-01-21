Sign up
21 / 365
Sun on icy driveway
This is actually from yesterday because today was so cold and gray. A cold front came in over the weekend and turned our new thin coating of snow to ice. It was treacherous to walk on but beautiful in the bright sunlight.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
21
photos
12
followers
22
following
5% complete
View this month »
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
20th January 2025 8:31am
Tags
snow
,
sun
