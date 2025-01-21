Previous
Sun on icy driveway by librarymom
21 / 365

Sun on icy driveway

This is actually from yesterday because today was so cold and gray. A cold front came in over the weekend and turned our new thin coating of snow to ice. It was treacherous to walk on but beautiful in the bright sunlight.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
