Previous
Mr. Fox by librarymom
22 / 365

Mr. Fox

I see Mr. Fox nearly every day but rarely can grab my camera in time to get a picture. Today I got lucky!
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Welcome to 365 Project, Jenny! Good photo of Mr. Fox. We have a couple that roam around our place, as well.
I'm begun following your project! I look forward to seeing what you post!
January 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact