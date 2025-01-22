Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Mr. Fox
I see Mr. Fox nearly every day but rarely can grab my camera in time to get a picture. Today I got lucky!
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
1
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Views
3
1
1
365
SM-N975U
22nd January 2025 4:26pm
snow
fox
GaryW
Welcome to 365 Project, Jenny! Good photo of Mr. Fox. We have a couple that roam around our place, as well.
I'm begun following your project! I look forward to seeing what you post!
January 23rd, 2025
I'm begun following your project! I look forward to seeing what you post!