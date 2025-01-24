Sign up
24 / 365
A rooster, but not a real one
My neighbor has all these plastic animals attached to her fence. My kids loved touching and naming them when they were little. My children are big now, but the little figurines still delight me as I walk past every day.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
0
0
Jenny
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
24
photos
15
followers
30
following
