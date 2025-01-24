Previous
A rooster, but not a real one by librarymom
24 / 365

A rooster, but not a real one

My neighbor has all these plastic animals attached to her fence. My kids loved touching and naming them when they were little. My children are big now, but the little figurines still delight me as I walk past every day.
