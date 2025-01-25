Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Doorknob from the 1930s
My friend lives in an older house (built in the 1930s) and today I noticed her doorknob, which is original to the house. It's pretty cool! The focus leaves a bit to be desired, but I'll do better next time!
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
0
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
25th January 2025 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
door
GaryW
So cool to see antique fixtures. Love the blue door!
January 26th, 2025
