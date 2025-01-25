Previous
Doorknob from the 1930s by librarymom
Doorknob from the 1930s

My friend lives in an older house (built in the 1930s) and today I noticed her doorknob, which is original to the house. It's pretty cool! The focus leaves a bit to be desired, but I'll do better next time!
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
GaryW
So cool to see antique fixtures. Love the blue door!
January 26th, 2025  
