Previous
28 / 365
Chestnut seed pods emerging from the snow
The snow is melting! Hooray! The spiky chestnut seed pods are now poking out from underneath the snow that's been on the ground for weeks.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Tags
snow
