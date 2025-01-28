Previous
Chestnut seed pods emerging from the snow by librarymom
28 / 365

Chestnut seed pods emerging from the snow

The snow is melting! Hooray! The spiky chestnut seed pods are now poking out from underneath the snow that's been on the ground for weeks.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact