Morning sun on bare trees by librarymom
30 / 365

Morning sun on bare trees

In the summer, this is a wall of green and we can't see any of the homes behind us. I like to see the morning sun on the bare trees in the winter.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
