Street musician by librarymom
Street musician

We walked around Old Town Alexandria, Virginia along the Potomac River at sunset and saw this musician playing his trumpet. He was pretty good!
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
