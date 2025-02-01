Sign up
Previous
32 / 365
Street musician
We walked around Old Town Alexandria, Virginia along the Potomac River at sunset and saw this musician playing his trumpet. He was pretty good!
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Jenny
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
1st February 2025 5:09pm
Tags
music
50mm
