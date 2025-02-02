Sign up
We're all bird-watchers here
Daughter is out in the cold trying to sit still for the birds to come back to the feeder so she can take photos. Cat and I are inside where it's warm both watching daughter and the birds.
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
2nd February 2025 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
