We're all bird-watchers here by librarymom
33 / 365

We're all bird-watchers here

Daughter is out in the cold trying to sit still for the birds to come back to the feeder so she can take photos. Cat and I are inside where it's warm both watching daughter and the birds.
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
9% complete

