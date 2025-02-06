Previous
Dinner prep with squash

The inside of this kabocha squash was a vibrant orange. I was delighted to see the reflection in the countertop when I took the photo.
Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how fab and the reflection is perfection
February 6th, 2025  
Jackie Snider
Great still life, colour, composition!
February 6th, 2025  
