Previous
38 / 365
Walking in the woods
My afternoon commute on a path through the woods. So much nicer than being stuck in traffic on the highway.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
2
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
7th February 2025 3:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
Tags
woods
,
50mm
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Way nicer! Like how you have captured the shadow of the fence.
February 8th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice composition — leading ones eyes to the hikers by using the fence
February 8th, 2025
