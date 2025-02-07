Previous
Walking in the woods by librarymom
38 / 365

Walking in the woods

My afternoon commute on a path through the woods. So much nicer than being stuck in traffic on the highway.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Purdey (Sharon) ace
Way nicer! Like how you have captured the shadow of the fence.
February 8th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice composition — leading ones eyes to the hikers by using the fence
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact