39 / 365
Lounging in the house kind of day
Too gray and too cold to go outside, so we napped on the couch. This is the look he gives me when I dare to move and disrupt his slumber.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
0
0
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
8th February 2025 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
