Parking Lot Sunset by librarymom
Parking Lot Sunset

Another beautiful sunset captured from a not beautiful place (the parking lot of a grocery store). My daughter was driving, so I just had to roll down my window to get a pic on my phone.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
Mags
A beautiful sunset!
February 14th, 2025  
