44 / 365
Parking Lot Sunset
Another beautiful sunset captured from a not beautiful place (the parking lot of a grocery store). My daughter was driving, so I just had to roll down my window to get a pic on my phone.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Jenny
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I mostly take photos with my phone as I carry it everywhere, but I'm...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
13th February 2025 5:54pm
Tags
sunset
Mags
ace
A beautiful sunset!
February 14th, 2025
