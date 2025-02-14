Previous
Sunrise on the treetops by librarymom
45 / 365

Sunrise on the treetops

Sunrise is getting earlier. Yay. I loved the light on the tops of the trees as I was arriving today.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Jenny

@librarymom
