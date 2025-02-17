Previous
What My Cat Does All Day by librarymom
What My Cat Does All Day

I'm home from work today (federal holiday in the U.S.) and caught my furry friend napping in his heated bed. Other than his leg sticking out, it was hard to tell which parts of him were where!
Jenny

@librarymom
Barb ace
At first I thought your cat was curled up in a bathroom sink until I read your explanation. LOL
February 18th, 2025  
