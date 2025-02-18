Sign up
49 / 365
Have you seen my friend?
A glove missing its partner. I hope they get reunited soon!
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
16th February 2025 2:38pm
glove
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute
February 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Too cute!
February 19th, 2025
