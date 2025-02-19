Sign up
Previous
50 / 365
Guitar Headstock
I dusted off the guitar this week and took some photos. I thought the view from the headstock was pretty neat.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
17th February 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
,
music
