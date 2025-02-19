Previous
Guitar Headstock by librarymom
50 / 365

Guitar Headstock

I dusted off the guitar this week and took some photos. I thought the view from the headstock was pretty neat.
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
