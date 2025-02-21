Sign up
Previous
52 / 365
Cat with Space Heater
It's been very cold here, so I make liberal use of my space heater while in my home office. The cat always helpfully positions himself between me and the space heater.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
365
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
18th February 2025 9:01pm
cat
Mags
ace
Oh! An adorable little fur baby!
February 21st, 2025
