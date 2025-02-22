Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
53 / 365
Eye Level with the Dining Room
My friend's home's entryway is half a flight down from her dining room. This is the view at eye level from the front door.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
67
photos
29
followers
54
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Latest from all albums
47
14
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
22nd February 2025 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Very cool pic!!
February 23rd, 2025
GaryW
I like the perspective but that has to be an interesting view in the entryway!
February 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
That's different
February 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close