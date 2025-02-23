Previous
Great Blue Heron by librarymom
Great Blue Heron

I walked along the C&O Canal (Washington, DC) for a bit today and came across this handsome fella. I was glad I had the right lens with me!
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
GaryW
Great detail! Love the sunlight.
February 24th, 2025  
Very nice capture and light!
February 24th, 2025  
