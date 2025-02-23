Sign up
Previous
54 / 365
Great Blue Heron
I walked along the C&O Canal (Washington, DC) for a bit today and came across this handsome fella. I was glad I had the right lens with me!
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
23rd February 2025 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
heron
GaryW
Great detail! Love the sunlight.
February 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very nice capture and light!
February 24th, 2025
