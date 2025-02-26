Sign up
57 / 365
Emerging from Winter
Signs of spring. Daffodils sprouting up on a path along a trail I take every day.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
71
photos
33
followers
65
following
4
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
26th February 2025 3:56pm
flower
,
spring
,
daffodil
