Previous
Next
Bench on the path to Monticello by librarymom
59 / 365

Bench on the path to Monticello

Visiting Monticello, Thomas Jefferson's home in Charlottesville, Virginia, you can either take the bus to the top of the mountain of walk a bit. We chose the walk and it was lovely. I really liked this bench.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact