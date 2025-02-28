Sign up
59 / 365
Bench on the path to Monticello
Visiting Monticello, Thomas Jefferson's home in Charlottesville, Virginia, you can either take the bus to the top of the mountain of walk a bit. We chose the walk and it was lovely. I really liked this bench.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
0
0
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Tags
woods
,
path
