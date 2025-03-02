Sign up
61 / 365
Bird Nerds
Taken during the golden hour at a wetland park near me. It's a great time to photograph wildlife as you can see from this photo. My lens wasn't as big as theirs, so I took a photo of them instead of the birds on the water.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Photo Details
3
1
365
NIKON Z 7_2
2nd March 2025 5:10pm
photography
birdwatching
