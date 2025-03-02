Previous
Bird Nerds by librarymom
61 / 365

Bird Nerds

Taken during the golden hour at a wetland park near me. It's a great time to photograph wildlife as you can see from this photo. My lens wasn't as big as theirs, so I took a photo of them instead of the birds on the water.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
17% complete

Photo Details

