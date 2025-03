Eggs for Challah

My daughter made dough for challah this afternoon, and she needs three eggs for it. I liked how the numbers on the eggs reflected in the countertop. What are the numbers for, you might ask? My husband cooks an egg with his breakfast every morning and I think the number refers to the number of seconds to cook it in the microwave based on the mass of the egg. I don't know why two of the numbers are circled and one is not. A question for another day.