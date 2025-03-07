Previous
Last Morning Walk in the Light Before DST by librarymom
Last Morning Walk in the Light Before DST

Sunday is the start of Daylight Saving Time for many of us here in the U.S. (except for Hawaii and Arizona). I hate that I'll be walking to work in the dark on Monday. Enjoying my last walk to work post-sunrise for a while.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Photo Details

