Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
68 / 365
A Not-so-squirrel-proof Bird Feeder
Posting for the 52 Week Challenge, Week 10 - A Problem. This little guy doesn't know that our bird feeder is squirrel-proof! I admire his acrobatics. He hangs by his feet from the perch and eats the seeds.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
82
photos
34
followers
65
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
9th March 2025 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
52wc-2025-w10
Mags
ace
LOL! Cute capture! I have a baffle on my bird-feeder poles. That's the only thing that works fairly well for me and sometimes, one will figure a way around it.
March 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Clever squirrel… super photo
March 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close