Previous
A Not-so-squirrel-proof Bird Feeder by librarymom
68 / 365

A Not-so-squirrel-proof Bird Feeder

Posting for the 52 Week Challenge, Week 10 - A Problem. This little guy doesn't know that our bird feeder is squirrel-proof! I admire his acrobatics. He hangs by his feet from the perch and eats the seeds.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! Cute capture! I have a baffle on my bird-feeder poles. That's the only thing that works fairly well for me and sometimes, one will figure a way around it.
March 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Clever squirrel… super photo
March 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact