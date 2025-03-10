Sign up
Previous
69 / 365
Pedestrians Cross Here
I just liked the combo of the bright yellow sign against that deep blue sky. That is all.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
2
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
83
photos
36
followers
67
following
18% complete
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
10th March 2025 5:35pm
Tags
sky
,
sign
Mags
ace
Great POV!
March 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice pov
March 11th, 2025
