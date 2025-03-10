Previous
Pedestrians Cross Here by librarymom
69 / 365

Pedestrians Cross Here

I just liked the combo of the bright yellow sign against that deep blue sky. That is all.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Mags ace
Great POV!
March 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice pov
March 11th, 2025  
