My Daughter's Hands Making Challah by librarymom
My Daughter's Hands Making Challah

Every week, my daughter makes challah for Shabbat, which begins on Friday night. This is her separating the yolk from the white to make the egg wash for the formed dough.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Jenny

@librarymom
Nickkkki
Lovely colour isolation
March 16th, 2025  
Mags ace
Well done with the selective color!
March 16th, 2025  
