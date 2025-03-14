Sign up
73 / 365
My Daughter's Hands Making Challah
Every week, my daughter makes challah for Shabbat, which begins on Friday night. This is her separating the yolk from the white to make the egg wash for the formed dough.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Jenny
@librarymom
Tags
blackandwhite
hands
52wc-2025-w11
Nickkkki
Lovely colour isolation
March 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well done with the selective color!
March 16th, 2025
