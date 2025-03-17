Sign up
76 / 365
Pieris flowers
I saw these beautiful flowers on my walk home. I think it's Pieris but I could be wrong.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
1
0
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
92
photos
36
followers
67
following
21% complete
View this month »
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
17th March 2025 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
Mags
ace
Oh how beautiful!
March 20th, 2025
