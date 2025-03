Photographer at a Hockey Game

Last night, we went to the Caps game in DC. We had amazing seats (that we didn't pay for!) in the second row. We sat next to this photographer from the Associated Press. He had a hole in the plexiglass that he would put the lens through when taking photos. There was a little sliding plexiglass door that he would have to shut when the players were nearby so they didn't damage him or his camera.