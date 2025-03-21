Sign up
80 / 365
Northern Spicebush
The spicebush trees are blooming! Spicebush, or Lindera benzoin, is a native shrub with aromatic leaves and red berries, known for its spicy scent and use as a host plant for the spicebush swallowtail butterfly.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
94
photos
36
followers
67
following
21% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
21st March 2025 3:05pm
Tags
flowers
,
spring
Beverley
ace
So pretty…
March 21st, 2025
