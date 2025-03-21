Previous
Northern Spicebush by librarymom
Northern Spicebush

The spicebush trees are blooming! Spicebush, or Lindera benzoin, is a native shrub with aromatic leaves and red berries, known for its spicy scent and use as a host plant for the spicebush swallowtail butterfly.
Jenny

Beverley ace
So pretty…
March 21st, 2025  
