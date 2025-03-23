Previous
Owl through a fence
Owl through a fence

This Barred Owl lives in an enclosure at our local nature center. He's been injured and can never live in the wild again. It always makes me a little sad to see him even though it's thrilling to see an owl.
Jenny

