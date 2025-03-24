Sign up
Previous
Next
83 / 365
Vinca (a.k.a. Periwinkle)
Another flowering plant that I see on my daily walk. Vinca is an invasive non-native plant in Virginia but it is very pretty.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
2
3
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
98
photos
36
followers
67
following
23% complete
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
spring
Mags
ace
A lovely capture of these blooms!
March 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
delightful beauty
March 26th, 2025
