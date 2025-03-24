Previous
Vinca (a.k.a. Periwinkle) by librarymom
Vinca (a.k.a. Periwinkle)

Another flowering plant that I see on my daily walk. Vinca is an invasive non-native plant in Virginia but it is very pretty.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Jenny

@librarymom
Mags ace
A lovely capture of these blooms!
March 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
delightful beauty
March 26th, 2025  
