Previous
83 / 365
Morning Magnolias
The saucer magnolias are blooming and they are beautiful! I captured this on my walk into work this morning. The sun was just rising.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
1
0
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
97
photos
36
followers
67
following
22% complete
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
25th March 2025 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
magnolia
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Fabulous colours and hope of warm days ahead!
March 25th, 2025
