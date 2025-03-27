Previous
Flowers on the Trail by librarymom
Flowers on the Trail

Someone left a little plastic jar full of daffodils at the start of the trail through the woods near my house. I was delighted by this little gift. The woods are still pretty brown, so it was nice to see this splash of yellow.
