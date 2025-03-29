Previous
Yawning Kitty by librarymom
88 / 365

Yawning Kitty

I caught kitty in the act of yawning. He looks terrifying. Good thing he only weighs 11 pounds.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Stephomy ace
I gasped when this shot appeared on my feed haha.
March 29th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great catch!
March 29th, 2025  
