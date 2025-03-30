Previous
Fiddleheads on Christmas fern by librarymom
89 / 365

Fiddleheads on Christmas fern

The new growth on a wild Christmas fern (Polystichum acrostichoides) emerging from the ground.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Jenny

@librarymom
Mags
Lovely unfurling stems!
March 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
I love these stems
March 31st, 2025  
