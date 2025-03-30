Sign up
Previous
89 / 365
Fiddleheads on Christmas fern
The new growth on a wild Christmas fern (Polystichum acrostichoides) emerging from the ground.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
2
2
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Photo Details
Tags
spring
,
fern
Mags
ace
Lovely unfurling stems!
March 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love these stems
March 31st, 2025
