Mayapples emerging by librarymom
Mayapples emerging

The native mayapples (Podophyllum peltatum) are emerging. In a few weeks, they will cover the ground in the woods behind my house. I’ve never seen one coming up before!
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Dave ace
Wonderful find.
March 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 31st, 2025  
