90 / 365
Mayapples emerging
The native mayapples (Podophyllum peltatum) are emerging. In a few weeks, they will cover the ground in the woods behind my house. I’ve never seen one coming up before!
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Tags
plant
,
spring
,
wildflower
Dave
ace
Wonderful find.
March 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 31st, 2025
