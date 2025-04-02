Sign up
Previous
92 / 365
Another train
Another train rolling by my gym. We get freight, longer-distance Amtrak trains, and regional commuter trains on these tracks. I love watching them all.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
2
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
1st April 2025 5:10pm
Tags
train
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love seeing them to
April 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Great moment to have captured! I love trains!
April 3rd, 2025
