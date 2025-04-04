Previous
Next
Bee pollinating flowers by librarymom
94 / 365

Bee pollinating flowers

These bees are pollinating native Virginia bluebells, which I am growing in my garden. I love how you can see the bee holding onto the sides of the flower.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
bee-utiful!
April 6th, 2025  
slaabs ace
Looks very spring-ish.
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact