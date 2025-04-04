Sign up
94 / 365
Bee pollinating flowers
These bees are pollinating native Virginia bluebells, which I am growing in my garden. I love how you can see the bee holding onto the sides of the flower.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
2
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
110
photos
38
followers
69
following
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
5th April 2025 3:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
spring
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
bee-utiful!
April 6th, 2025
slaabs
ace
Looks very spring-ish.
April 6th, 2025
