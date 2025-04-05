A flying bee!

Over the past week, I've noticed that several species of bees have been active. I'm so glad I took on the challenge of photographing these amazing insects. If you look closely, you can see the bee's tongue (glossa) sticking out. Bluebells, which are the blue and pink flowers pictured here, require bees with long tongues to pollinate them. Virginia bluebells are native plants in my area and they are gorgeous this time of year.



By the way, it's really hard to photograph bees. They move fast and unpredictably!