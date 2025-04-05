Previous
Next
A flying bee! by librarymom
95 / 365

A flying bee!

Over the past week, I've noticed that several species of bees have been active. I'm so glad I took on the challenge of photographing these amazing insects. If you look closely, you can see the bee's tongue (glossa) sticking out. Bluebells, which are the blue and pink flowers pictured here, require bees with long tongues to pollinate them. Virginia bluebells are native plants in my area and they are gorgeous this time of year.

By the way, it's really hard to photograph bees. They move fast and unpredictably!
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very beautiful photo…very pretty
April 6th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes this one is perfect!
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact