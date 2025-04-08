Previous
Redbud tree in bloom
98 / 365

Redbud tree in bloom

My glorious redbud trees are blooming. They give off a pink/purple glow through the windows of my house. A few more days of blooming and then all the petals will fall off. I planted this as a sapling many years ago.
8th April 2025

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
