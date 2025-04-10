Previous
Ferns in my garden by librarymom
100 / 365

I was quite a sight today: lying on my belly on the ground trying to get a closeup view of these ferns emerging from the soil. They will be green in a few days.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Christine Sztukowski ace
K love these
April 11th, 2025  
