Previous
100 / 365
Ferns in my garden
I was quite a sight today: lying on my belly on the ground trying to get a closeup view of these ferns emerging from the soil. They will be green in a few days.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
1
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
114
photos
38
followers
69
following
27% complete
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th April 2025 3:37pm
Tags
spring
,
fern
Christine Sztukowski
ace
K love these
April 11th, 2025
