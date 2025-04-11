Sign up
101 / 365
Tulip tree leaf
I love the textures and details on this leaf. Tulip trees, or tulip poplars, are very common around here, and they are one of my favorites.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
1
1
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
117
photos
38
followers
69
following
28% complete
View this month »
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
9th April 2025 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaf
,
spring
Barb
ace
Pretty!
April 13th, 2025
