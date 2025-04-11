Previous
Tulip tree leaf by librarymom
Tulip tree leaf

I love the textures and details on this leaf. Tulip trees, or tulip poplars, are very common around here, and they are one of my favorites.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Barb ace
Pretty!
April 13th, 2025  
