104 / 365
Palmetto trees
Hello from South Carolina! We are on our spring break. These are palmetto trees at sunset.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
trees
spring
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful silhouettes
April 15th, 2025
