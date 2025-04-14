Previous
Palmetto trees by librarymom
104 / 365

Palmetto trees

Hello from South Carolina! We are on our spring break. These are palmetto trees at sunset.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

@librarymom
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful silhouettes
April 15th, 2025  
