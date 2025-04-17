Sign up
107 / 365
Snowy egret
Another photo from the rookery.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Jenny
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
107
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
16th April 2025 11:06am
bird
spring
egret
Christine Sztukowski
Extraordinary
April 18th, 2025
Harry J Benson
Wonderful capture
April 18th, 2025
