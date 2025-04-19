Previous
Van at Farmers Market by librarymom
Van at Farmers Market

We went to the farmers market in Bluffton, SC and I found this old Cadillac van. I loved the tail light, so I decided to focus on that.
Jenny

@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Tim Krywulak ace
Good eye! That's a neat shot.
April 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice capture
April 21st, 2025  
