Common Grackle by librarymom
110 / 365

Common Grackle

I love the iridescent feathers on this bird. He was hanging out on a pier over a lake.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Jenny

@librarymom
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful bird
April 21st, 2025  
