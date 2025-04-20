Sign up
110 / 365
Common Grackle
I love the iridescent feathers on this bird. He was hanging out on a pier over a lake.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
15th April 2025 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
grackle
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful bird
April 21st, 2025
