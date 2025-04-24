Sign up
113 / 365
Little Garden Sentinel
I found this little frog in a neighbor's garden. I like how he seems to keep watch over the plants.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
24th April 2025 7:55pm
frog
,
statue
Dave
ace
Nice find
April 25th, 2025
