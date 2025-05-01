Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
121 / 365
Mourning Dove in a Tree
I found this guy/gal in a tree as I was leaving work. I'm not a big fan of mourning doves, but I thought this one was pretty and it looked like he/she was smiling at me.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jenny
ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
135
photos
39
followers
70
following
33% complete
View this month »
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
1st May 2025 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
dove
Barb
ace
I like that you caught her with a twig in her beak! Building a nest, perhaps?
May 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely capture even has a twig
May 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close