Previous
Mourning Dove in a Tree by librarymom
121 / 365

Mourning Dove in a Tree

I found this guy/gal in a tree as I was leaving work. I'm not a big fan of mourning doves, but I thought this one was pretty and it looked like he/she was smiling at me.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
I like that you caught her with a twig in her beak! Building a nest, perhaps?
May 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely capture even has a twig
May 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact