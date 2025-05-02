Previous
Squirrel in need of a crossing guard by librarymom
122 / 365

Squirrel in need of a crossing guard

I watched this little guy run across a busy road this morning. He made it but I was nervous for him. He needs a crossing guard!
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Jenny

ace
@librarymom
I love just taking pictures of things I see every day. I am learning to use a DSLR, but I also take a lot of...
